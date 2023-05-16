KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

At 81, Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

May 16, 2023 10:25AM PDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue models.

And in true Stewart fashion, her selection by the magazine comes with an extra something special.

At 81, the businesswoman and media personality is the oldest model to pose for the cover of the swimsuit edition.

In an Instagram post, Stewart said she hopes her cover will inspire people “to try new things” no matter what age.

The magazine announced Monday the other cover models this year are recording artist Kim Petras, actor Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader.

The issue hits newsstands May 18.

