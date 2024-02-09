KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Astronauts From Turkey, Italy, And Sweden Return To Earth, Ending Private Space Station Trip

February 9, 2024 9:59AM PST
This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA’s Nicole Mann and Japan’s Koichi Wakata venture out on a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Their job was to install support struts for small solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station’s power grid. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts from Turkey, Italy and Sweden are back on Earth, ending a private three-week trip to the International Space Station.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic on Friday off the Florida coast.

The trio were accompanied by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that arranged the chartered flight.

Turkey, Italy and Sweden financed the mission, paying roughly $55 million apiece.

Turkey’s Alper Gezeravci is the first person from his country to rocket to space.

