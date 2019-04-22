Astoria Police to Track Aggressive Homeless Behavior
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 11:26 AM

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – The Astoria Police Department is beginning to track what it calls “aggressive activity” by people who are homeless.

Police Chief Geoff Spalding said for the most part, homeless people approached by police because of things like trespassing or alcohol violations interact peacefully and reasonably.

But The Daily Astorian reports that officers felt they were beginning to see a rise in confrontational and aggressive behavior.

The police department already keeps track of calls that involve homeless people, a practice Spalding instituted last year.

Last year, officers, still getting used to the extra step, recorded 349 calls for homeless-related activity. Spalding believes the actual number was probably much higher. So far this year, the department has logged 319 calls.

