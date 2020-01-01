Astoria Parks & Rec Director Under Invistagation

      Weather Alert

Jan 1, 2020 @ 1:17am
The director of the Astoria Parks and Rec. Department has been accused of sexual harassment. A woman told the city back in November about the alleged inappropriate behavior.

City officials have officially launched an investigation. The woman told the city that Williams tried to discuss his pornography problem, and sexual fetishes with her.

Williams started his job in Astoria in January moving from Roswell, New Mexico.

