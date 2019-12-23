Asian Giant Hornet Found In Washington
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture
It can be over two inches long. And it can be really fat. It’s called The Asian Giant Hornet, and it’s an invasive species that has been found in Washington state for the first time.
A homeowner near the Canadian border reported the dead insect to the WDA, and also told them they had seen a live one as well. They are known to burrow in the ground and keep to themselves, but they love to eat bees.
They don’t really pose a threat to humans other than messing with the ecosystem. If you see one or find one, please call local officials.