      Weather Alert

Asian Giant Hornet Found In Washington

Dec 23, 2019 @ 3:09pm
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture

It can be over two inches long. And it can be really fat. It’s called The Asian Giant Hornet, and it’s an invasive species that has been found in Washington state for the first time.

A homeowner near the Canadian border reported the dead insect to the WDA, and also told them they had seen a live one as well. They are known to burrow in the ground and keep to themselves, but they love to eat bees.

They don’t really pose a threat to humans other than messing with the ecosystem. If you see one or find one, please call local officials.

TAGS
Asian Giant Hornet burrow into the ground eats bees Hornet invasive
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map