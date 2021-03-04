      Weather Alert

Ashland Woman Fined Over Sidewalk Chalk

Mar 4, 2021 @ 10:48am

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An Ashland woman was ordered to pay nearly $500 for her role in a Medford demonstration that involved temporary sidewalk chalk.

The Mail Tribune reports a Jackson County judge sided with a Medford Municipal Court ruling last week, ruling that $493.04 was a reasonable amount for Teresa Safay to pay for cleaning up spray chalk outside former Congressman Greg Walden’s office.

A ruling filed Feb. 26 shows Safay was among demonstrators who gathered outside Walden’s office in 2019 and wrote messages in chalk urging Walden to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

Safay was later cited for “defacing streets or sidewalks.

TAGS
gavel sidewalk chalk
Popular Posts
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Man shot and killed at house near Castle Rock, suspect arrested
Driver Killed In Salem Crash
Grazing rights rescinded for Hammond Ranches in Eastern Oregon
Two Men Dead In Strip Club Shooting