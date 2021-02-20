As Of Saturday Morning, 52k PGE Customers Still without power
Linemen working to repair damage in Stayton, Oregon (Photo Courtesy: Mark Kronquist)
PGE announced Saturday morning that around 52,000 customers still do not have power.
The utility said that the number, “ reflects ongoing restoration challenges, including discovery of both more extensive damage to our equipment than expected as well as previously assessed damage, as were finally able to access additional areas.”
PGE explained that the storms brought three waves of snow, ice and wind that heavily damaged their system.
According to the utility the first wave included high winds that weakened trees, while the second and third waves brought the most destructive freezing rain event in 40 years.
PGE says that the waves of weather elements coated wires with and inch or more of ice which added 1000 pounds of extra weight to each span of wire, pole to pole.