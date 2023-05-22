KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

A’s Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Let Go After Racial Slur On Air

May 22, 2023 2:42PM PDT
Share
A’s Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Let Go After Racial Slur On Air
Credit: MGN

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5.

Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

NBC Sports California says after an internal review that the network decided to “end its relationship” with Kuiper.

More about:
A's
Glen Kuiper
oakland
racial
Slur

Popular Posts

1

High Mortgages, Few Homes Lead To Biggest Annual Price Drop In 11 Years
2

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
3

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Hints At A Pause In Rate Hikes
4

Retail Sales Up 0.4% In April
5

Tucker Carlson Re-Launching Show On Twitter