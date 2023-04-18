Artificial Intelligence: Should the Federal Government Regulate or Stay Hands-Off?

The rapid growth and development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in recent years has raised concerns about the potential impact on society, the economy, and national security. Some experts argue that the federal government should step in and regulate AI to mitigate these risks.

Proponents of government regulation argue that AI poses significant ethical and safety risks, such as biased decision-making, the automation of jobs, and the potential for misuse by bad actors. They believe that the government has a responsibility to protect citizens from these risks and to ensure that AI is developed and used responsibly. Opponents of regulation argue that AI is still in its early stages of development and that government interference could stifle innovation and slow down progress. They also argue that the private sector is better equipped to develop and regulate AI technology.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is initiating early efforts to introduce legislation that would regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This move comes in response to the recent rapid development of generative AI systems, which has raised concerns among lawmakers and the public about the potential social, economic, and security implications of AI. Should the federal government step in and regulate artificial intelligence? For more information, Lars speaks with Will Rinehart, a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity.