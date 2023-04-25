Arsonist Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison

Eugene, Ore. — A Eugene man, Zachary Everett Oberle, age 34, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for an arson incident that occurred at TJ Maxx, 235 Coburg Road, on May 23, 2022. The fire caused more than $92,000 in damages to the store.

Eugene Springfield Fire Marshals and Eugene Police Patrol responded to the scene and identified Oberle as the suspect. He was believed to have started the fire as a distraction for his girlfriend to shoplift, and he had outstanding warrants. After reviewing surveillance video from May 23, 2022, an Arson investigator wrote and applied for a search warrant through a local judge. EPD served a search warrant at the girlfriend’s apartment and recovered some of the property she stole.

On November 15, 2022, Oberle was taken into custody on his warrants after an Eugene Police officer spotted his girlfriend. Oberle had been asleep in an apartment at the time of his arrest. He has been in custody for five months on charges of Arson in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Last week, Oberle changed his plea to guilty, and on April 14, the case went to open sentencing. The State argued for 30 months in prison, and the defense asked for probation. The judge handed down the maximum sentence of 30 months in prison. The case number is 22-07890.

The collaboration and teamwork between the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshals and Eugene Police Patrol in identifying and prosecuting Oberle shows the dedication and hard work of law enforcement in deterring criminal activities in the community.