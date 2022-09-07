Arson Under Investigation In NE Portland Apartment Fire
September 7, 2022 2:51PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — Arson is under investigation in a fire that damaged a Northeast Portland apartment on Wednesday morning.
It started in a plastic dumpster outside the building at 8th and Couch around 10:00am.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading inside the apartment.
Investigators believe it may have been intentionally set.
Additional info on the NE Couch St fire… The origin was determined to be a plastic dumpster on the exterior of the building. Investigators are looking at this as a possible arson, please call 503-823-FIRE if you have any information that can help determine cause.
— Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) September 7, 2022