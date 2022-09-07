KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Arson Under Investigation In NE Portland Apartment Fire

September 7, 2022 2:51PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — Arson is under investigation in a fire that damaged a Northeast Portland apartment on Wednesday morning.

It started in a plastic dumpster outside the building at 8th and Couch around 10:00am.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading inside the apartment.

Investigators believe it may have been intentionally set.

