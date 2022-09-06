Arson Suspected In Fires At Mount Tabor Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least 15 fires have been set inside Mount Tabor Park over the past two weeks.

Investigators say several of the fires were started along the trails and most were set at night.

They’re concerned that if not caught early, the flames could spread into a wildfire and damage homes.

“It can easily start a wildland fire. It starts small, it builds, if nobody notices it, it gets bigger and bigger,” said Lieutenant Damon Simmons with Portland Fire & Rescue.

Those who visit the park are asked to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and call 503-823-FIRE to make a report.