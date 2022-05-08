      Weather Alert

Arson Suspect Charged

May 8, 2022 @ 7:54am

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple arson and vandalism cases at area houses of worship.

34-year-old Michael E. Bivins of Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, Saturday morning (May 7) on charges of Criminal Mischief in the First and Third Degree, and Arson in the First Degree, a Measure 11 Crime.

Bivins who is a known news stringer was arrested by the Beaverton Police Department, after he went to a Television News station and demanded to speak to a Reporter. Beaverton Police worked with Portland Police to bring Bivins into Custody.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible. PPB detectives are asking for public input. If anyone has any information that could help in this case, they are urged to contact detectives at 503-823-3408 and reference case number 22-118101.

