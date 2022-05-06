      Weather Alert

Arson Suspect At Muslim Community Center Linked To Synagogue Vandalism

May 6, 2022 @ 1:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police think the same person is behind two attacks on places of worship in Portland.

Video captured a man setting fire to the back of the Muslim Community Center on North Vancouver Avenue on Tuesday night.  Thankfully, there’s only minor damage.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect.  He was wearing a blue hoodie and face mask.  Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Police now believe the same person broke a large window at the Congregation Shir Tikvah and Eastside Jewish Commons at Northeast 24th and Sandy on April 30th.  

There was also a third attack at a synagogue in Northwest Portland earlier this week, but police do not link the same suspect to that one.

