Arson suspect arrested after Salem City Hall fires last month
In the early morning December 26th, authorities say several fires were allegedly started at the Salem City Hall.
The damage from all of the fires caused about $5,000 in damage.
According to authorities “The fires were started in the basement of the parking structure causing only minor damage. Fires were also set adjacent to offices on the second level. Additionally, several fire extinguishers were stolen and discharged on the outer doors of second floor offices.”
Police have identified 37 year old Scott David Henry of Salem as the alleged suspect.
According to Police, Henry is currently being held on unrelated charges in the Polk County Jail.