      Weather Alert

Arson Investigation Underway At Northwest Portland Synagogue

Jan 2, 2021 @ 11:10am

Multiple agencies in Portland are asking for the public’s help in an arson investigation at a Northwest Portland Synagogue.

On December 30th, fire crews were called out to a fire to a door of a Jewish education building at Congregation Beth Israel.

After the flames were put out, investigators determined that the fire appeared to be intentionally set.

According to Crime stoppers of Oregon, “Investigators have no information that this incident is related to anti-Semitic or any other bias-related activity; however, it is nevertheless concerning that a fire might have been intentionally set near a place of worship.”

Popular Posts
Restraining Order Issued Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Police investigating 4 shootings in Portland overnight, including 15 year old girl shot, convenience store employee shot at
Child's Body Found in Lincoln County
Man Serving 50 Years For Sexual Assaults While Knowingly Infected With HIV Dies In Prison
Portland man hears knocking and calls for help, opens front door and is robbed