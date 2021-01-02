Arson Investigation Underway At Northwest Portland Synagogue
Multiple agencies in Portland are asking for the public’s help in an arson investigation at a Northwest Portland Synagogue.
On December 30th, fire crews were called out to a fire to a door of a Jewish education building at Congregation Beth Israel.
After the flames were put out, investigators determined that the fire appeared to be intentionally set.
According to Crime stoppers of Oregon, “Investigators have no information that this incident is related to anti-Semitic or any other bias-related activity; however, it is nevertheless concerning that a fire might have been intentionally set near a place of worship.”