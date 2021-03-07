Arson Investigation after Portland Public School vehicles were set on fire
Police say they are investigating an arson fire that damaged cars parked at the administration building of Portland Public Schools.
Saturday morning, Portland Fire and Rescue to a fire alarm at the Portland Public School Administration Building at 501 Dixon Street.
Police say they encountered three PPS vehicles on fire in a parking garage.
Two of the cars were cargo vans and one was a large box truck.
They extinguished the flames.
Early information points that the suspect or suspects gained entry to a fenced area on the property, started the fires, then vandalized the building.
Nobody was injured and no arrests were made.