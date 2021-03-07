      Weather Alert

Arson Investigation after Portland Public School vehicles were set on fire

Mar 6, 2021 @ 4:51pm

Police say they are investigating an arson fire that damaged cars parked at the administration building of Portland Public Schools.

Saturday morning, Portland Fire and Rescue to a fire alarm at the Portland Public School Administration Building at 501 Dixon Street.

Police say they encountered three PPS vehicles on fire in a parking garage.

Two of the cars were cargo vans and one was a large box truck.

They extinguished the flames.

Early information points that the suspect or suspects gained entry to a fenced area on the property, started the fires, then vandalized the building.

Nobody was injured and no arrests were made.

