Arson In Tigard – Police Need Your Help
By Jacob Dean
|
Apr 12, 2019 @ 11:06 AM

Tigard, Oregon -Arson in Tigard. Police and firefighters need your help tracking down a person of interest. It was breaking news on KXL early last week. An old home that was converted into a commercial business on Southwest Hall went up in flames early in the morning. No one was hurt. We talked with Chief Cassandra Ulven with Tualatin Valley fire and Rescue at the time. She told us no one was inside the building at the time, no one was hurt, but investigators were still working on a cause of the fire. Now we know it was suspected arson. Someone may have set the fire on purpose. But who? New surveillance video shows a person of interest who police are trying to track down. He appears to be a white man possibly in his 40’s, 50’s with glasses, could be clean shaven wearing a black hat.

Read more  from Tigard Police

At 3:10am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Tigard Police were dispatched to a fire at a commercial office building located at 12555 SW Hall Blvd. Based on the evidence at the scene, Tigard Police detectives are investigating an arson.

Detectives are interested in identifying and speaking with the person shown in the attached video who may have knowledge of the 4/2/19 incident. If you recognize this individual or have any information about the fire, please:

Please reference the original press release dated 4/2/19: https://www.tigard-or.gov/Police/News/190402_Fire_Investigation.pdf

 

 

Early Morning Fire At Tigard Office

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Family Gets Closure 24 Years After The Murder Of Their Loved One Jury: No Money for Protester Whose Nose Was Broken by Police Case Of Abandoned Foster Child Raises Lawmakers’ Ire Former Oregon Police Officer Sentenced For Abusing Girl Man on Sailboat Off Oregon Coast Accused of Dealing Meth Portland Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Marijuana
Comments