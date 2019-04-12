Arson In Tigard – Police Need Your Help

Tigard, Oregon -Arson in Tigard. Police and firefighters need your help tracking down a person of interest. It was breaking news on KXL early last week. An old home that was converted into a commercial business on Southwest Hall went up in flames early in the morning. No one was hurt. We talked with Chief Cassandra Ulven with Tualatin Valley fire and Rescue at the time. She told us no one was inside the building at the time, no one was hurt, but investigators were still working on a cause of the fire. Now we know it was suspected arson. Someone may have set the fire on purpose. But who? New surveillance video shows a person of interest who police are trying to track down. He appears to be a white man possibly in his 40’s, 50’s with glasses, could be clean shaven wearing a black hat.

