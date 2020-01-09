      Weather Alert

Arson Fire At Attorney’s Office NE Portland

Jan 9, 2020 @ 7:32am

PORTLAND, Ore.– The fire started in the strip mall at Northeast Wygant and 102nd avenue.  Portland Fire and rescue was called there about 4 A.M.  They found a hole in the floor in a hallway at an attorney’s office  with a small amount of fire.  When investigators were called to the scene they determined the fire was Arson.  None of the other businesses were affected.  Fire officials want you to call their tip line if you saw anything suspicious.  503-823-info.  Nobody was hurt and a damage estimate is not available yet.

