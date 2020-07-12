Arrests Made During Saturday Evening Demonstrations
Friday evening a group of demonstrators gathered near SW 3rd Ave between SW Main and SW Salmon Streets.
People in the group blocked SW 3rd Ave through the evening and into early Sunday morning.
According to Portland Police “The group focused most of its attention on the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and the federal officers inside. At times during the course of five or more hours federal officers deployed munitions and CS gas, utilized an LRAD and made arrests.”
Around 2:00 AM Portland Police say Federal Officers called for their help as people were resisting arrest and some in the crowd were throwing bottles at federal officers near SW main and SW 3rd.
Portland Police made announcements telling the crowd to leave.
According to a press release “Portland Police monitored the crowd over the next hour, repeating public address announcements to leave the area. People lit fires in trash cans and dumpsters but no structures were threatened. The crowd finally dispersed by about 3:20 a.m.”
Portland Police made one arrest.