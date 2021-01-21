Arrests Made, Democratic Party Office Damaged In Inauguration Day Demonstration
Courtesy: KGW's Mike Benner
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least 8 people were arrested during demonstrations on Inauguration Day in Portland.
A crowd of at least 100 left Revolution Hall and marched to the Democratic Party of Oregon where they smashed windows and vandalized the building before moving towards Buckman Park.
Officers identified several suspects responsible for damage and criminal activity. Police made several arrests near the park and more during traffic stops.
The charges range from criminal mischief, possession of a destructive device, riot and reckless burning,
Sergeant Kevin Allen with Portland Police says the crowd dispersed on its own without any further use of force.