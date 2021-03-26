      Weather Alert

Arrests In Gresham Motel Shooting That Wounded Four

Mar 26, 2021 @ 9:55am
Courtesy: KGW's Eric Patterson

GRESHAM, Ore. — Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that wounded four people at a Gresham motel last week.

One person was critically injured in the shooting at the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell early on the morning of March 18th.  Two others went through surgery.  A fourth was admitted to a trauma center.

19-year-old Kevin Aguirre, who was injured in the gunfire, and 30-year-old Alexander Lewis are facing charges of attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kevin Aguirre, 19.
Alexander Lewis, 30.

 

 

 

 

 
The investigation is quite complex.  Bullets were fired in a room and in the parking lot.  It remains unclear if the victims were guests at the hotel or acquaintances.

TAGS
Alexander Lewis Golden Knight Motel Gresham Kevin Aguirre Powell Shooting
