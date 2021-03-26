Arrests In Gresham Motel Shooting That Wounded Four
Courtesy: KGW's Eric Patterson
GRESHAM, Ore. — Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that wounded four people at a Gresham motel last week.
One person was critically injured in the shooting at the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell early on the morning of March 18th. Two others went through surgery. A fourth was admitted to a trauma center.
19-year-old Kevin Aguirre, who was injured in the gunfire, and 30-year-old Alexander Lewis are facing charges of attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation is quite complex. Bullets were fired in a room and in the parking lot. It remains unclear if the victims were guests at the hotel or acquaintances.