Arrests after Violence at Portland State University
Violence breaks out on the eve of the election. Deputies have made arrests after protesters smashed windows at Portland State University and a Starbucks.
The incident started with a group of about a hundred protesters gathering at Director Park in downtown Portland, for what they called a direct action event.
It was direct action at P.S.U, that got some in trouble though.
Videos on social media show protesters threw rocks and smashed windows at the University’s Cramer Hall and Smith Memorial Student Union.
The Multnomah Sheriff’s office says later the group focused on a Starbucks in an apartment building on Montgomery Street, breaking windows and trying to start a fire.
The unified command including the Sheriff’s Office and Oregon state police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.
They arrested two people and seized items like a tire iron, a dumbbell, body armor and gas masks.