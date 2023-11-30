Arrest Made In Yamhill County Homicide Investigation

Yamhill County, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) detectives have made an arrest related to the homicide that occurred on Monday, November 27, 2023, on NW Russell Creek Road in rural Yamhill.

Early in the investigation, a law enforcement bulletin was issued with a description and a surveillance image of a vehicle connected to the homicide. On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at around 1:00 am, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a vehicle matching the description in Cornelius. Washington County Sheriff’s Office set up containment, and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the scene.

A search warrant was executed at approximately 6:00 am, resulting in the seizure of the vehicle, a tan 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, for evidence processing. Further investigation revealed that a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy had previously seen the same vehicle on Monday, November 27, 2023, at a local business with different license plates.

Additional video surveillance led detectives to obtain a search warrant for a residence in Cornelius. On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at about 8:00 pm, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, executed the search warrant at a residence in the area of 28th and Holladay Streets in Cornelius. Items of evidence related to the case were recovered, and one arrest was made.

Brendan Dante Waco, age 19, from Cornelius, OR, was arrested for Murder in the Second Degree and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.