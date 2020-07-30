Arrest Made In Washington Cold Case
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say they have arrested a Bothell man in connection with the unsolved 1993 murder of a teenage girl.
News outlets report 62-year-old Alan Dean was arrested near his home on Tuesday in the death of Melissa Lee of Bothell.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says Dean had been identified as a suspect in the kidnapping and murder more than 27 years ago but until now, nothing had been conclusive enough for an arrest.
The sheriff’s office says DNA on a cigarette matched a male genetic profile on Lee’s underwear.
Bail was set at $2 million.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.