Arrest Made In Washington Cold Case

Jul 30, 2020 @ 11:39am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say they have arrested a Bothell man in connection with the unsolved 1993 murder of a teenage girl.

News outlets report 62-year-old Alan Dean was arrested near his home on Tuesday in the death of Melissa Lee of Bothell.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says Dean had been identified as a suspect in the kidnapping and murder more than 27 years ago but until now, nothing had been conclusive enough for an arrest.

The sheriff’s office says DNA on a cigarette matched a male genetic profile on Lee’s underwear.

Bail was set at $2 million.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.

