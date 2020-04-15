      Breaking News
Arrest Made In Gate Caper

Apr 15, 2020 @ 12:08pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle police have arrested a 47-year-old man who is allegedly behind the theft of two, ornamental bronze gates that long stood at the entrance to the Washington State Arboretum in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports the man made his first court appearance Tuesday, and a judge found probable cause that he committed the alleged crimes of trafficking in stolen property and  possession of stolen property.

The state requested the man be held in lieu of $20,000 bail but the judge ordered him released from jail on personal recognizance.

The gates were designed by internationally renowned sculptor George Tsutakawa and were reported stolen in March.

