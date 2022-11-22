KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Arrest Made In Double Murder In Tacoma

November 21, 2022 5:05PM PST
Share
Arrest Made In Double Murder In Tacoma
Credit: MGN

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say two people were shot and killed in Tacoma and a man has been arrested.

The Tacoma Police Department says someone called 911 just after 8 a.m. Monday reporting they found a man who appeared to be deceased.

Police say responding officers found the person with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

Officers found another man nearby who also appeared to have died of a gunshot wound.

Police say detectives identified and arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected in the shootings.

The man was booked into jail on murder charges.

More about:
double
murder
Tacoma

Popular Posts

1

Brittney Griner Sent To Russian Penal Colony To Serve Sentence
2

The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out
3

Appeals Court Ruling Keeps President Biden's Student Debt Plan On Hold
4

Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114
5

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon's 5th District