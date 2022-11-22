Arrest Made In Double Murder In Tacoma

Credit: MGN

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say two people were shot and killed in Tacoma and a man has been arrested.

The Tacoma Police Department says someone called 911 just after 8 a.m. Monday reporting they found a man who appeared to be deceased.

Police say responding officers found the person with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

Officers found another man nearby who also appeared to have died of a gunshot wound.

Police say detectives identified and arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected in the shootings.

The man was booked into jail on murder charges.