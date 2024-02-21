Arrest Made In Connection With 2022 South Portland Murder

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has announced the arrest of Cedrick Damon Washington Jr., 31, of Portland, in connection with a 2022 homicide investigation. Washington was apprehended by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and subsequently booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The charges against Washington include Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The victim in the homicide, identified as 22-year-old Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones, was working as a security guard at the time of his death. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 6, 2022, in the south waterfront area of Downtown Portland. Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of South River Parkway at 3:21 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased adult male, later identified as Jones, inside a vehicle. Homicide detectives launched an investigation into the case.