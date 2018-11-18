Arrest Made In Carjacking: Suspects Remain At Large

Portland, Oregon- Police arrest one of three suspects Saturday night, in a carjacking investigation.

The victim was reportedly pistol whipped when three people robbed his Portland mobile home, taking the keys to his Lincoln Navigator. He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Shortly after, an officer took the driver of the stolen vehicle into custody without incident. She was charged with Robbery in the First Degree.

No other suspects in this incident have been taken into custody at this time. Investigators do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public.

More from Portland Police, including reporting information:

On Saturday, November 17, 2018, at 8:42 p.m., officers assigned to North Precinct and the Tactical Operation Division’s Gang Enforcement Team responded to the report of a carjacking in the 15700 block of Northeast Beech Street.

Officers arrived in the area of the reported incident and contacted the victim. Upon contacting the victim, officers observed the victim was injured. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, provided the man medical aid and transported him by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

As officers continued the investigation, they learned three people reportedly arrived at the victim’s motorhome and robbed him of multiple items, including keys to a 2004 black Lincoln Navigator. During the robbery at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. One of the armed suspects reportedly pistol whipped the victim. After obtaining multiple items, the suspects left the location and at least one of the suspects drove from the scene in the black Lincoln Navigator. Investigating officers broadcast information about the carjacking to law enforcement throughout the Portland metropolitan area.

At approximately 8:48 p.m. on Saturday night, an officer assigned to East Precinct observed a vehicle that matched the description of the recently carjacked vehicle in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers contacted the driver of the Lincoln Navigator. Officers took the driver of the vehicle into custody without incident.

No other suspects believed to be involved in this incident have been taken into custody at this time. Based on information learned in the investigation at this time, investigators do not believe there is an immediate danger posed to the public in connection with this robbery.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Shirene Nicole Singh. Singh was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of Robbery in the First Degree.

Members with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Robbery Detail responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

This investigation is on-going and at this time there is no additional information to the public in relation to the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Detective John Russell at 503-823-0464, John.Russell@portlandoregon. gov or Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466, William.Winters@ portlandoregon.gov

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)