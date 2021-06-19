Arrest made in 2019 Portland Murder Case

An alleged suspect had been arrested in a murder case dating back to November of 2019.
Portland Police say that since 48 year old Thomas R. Osborn was shot and killed while he was sitting in his car on on Northeast Broadway at Northeast 19th Avenue, detectives have been pursuing the case.
Police say that during their investigation they identified the alleged suspect as 24 year old Tyreik D. Credit.
On Friday the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Credit in Eugene.
Credit was booked into the Lane County jail on charges of Murder in the Second Degree with a firearm,
Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Tampering with a Witness.