Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist

PORTLAND, Ore. — An arrest has been made in the hit and run death of a Portland activist.
23-year-old Sean Kealiher was pinned between an SUV and the wall of a building at Northeast 9th and Davis as he left the Cider Riot bar just after midnight on October 12th, 2019. Gunshots were also fired at the vehicle and bullet casings were found at the scene.
Kealiher was taken to the hospital by a witness where he died. His death was ruled a homicide from blunt force trauma.
47-year-old Christopher Knipe was identified as a suspect. He was arrested Thursday for Murder in the Second Degree.
Investigators say they do not believe the crime was politically motivated.