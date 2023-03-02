Arrest Made In 1988 Washington County Murder

Photo Courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office

NEWBERG, Ore. – A Newberg man is charged with killing his estranged wife in 1988.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Robert Atrops was arrested early Thursday morning after the case was reopened in 2021.

30-year-old Deborah Atrops was reported missing by her husband in November 1988.

The couple had been separated for several months and she had been living with their young daughter in Salem.

Deborah was found dead in the trunk of a car in Beaverton in December of that year.

“I am proud of the work our Cold Case Unit has done to ensure that victims and cases are not forgotten, despite the passage of time,” said Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton. “These dedicated investigators and prosecutors are sending a clear message that we will hold criminals accountable in Washington County — no matter how long it takes.”