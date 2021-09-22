      Weather Alert

Arrest In Deadly Shooting Outside Gresham Walmart

Sep 22, 2021 @ 12:02pm
GRESHAM, Ore. — The suspect who police say shot and killed a man outside the Gresham Walmart store on Monday night has been arrested.

Police were called to the parking lot on West Powell near 182nd Avenue around 6:15pm.  The victim is identified as 38-year-old Dashawn Hudson of Portland.

Detectives identified the suspect and arrested 26-year-old Daniel Hipshman of Portland early Wednesday morning.  He’s charged with Murder II and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Daniel Hipshman, 26.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if the men knew each other.

