Arrest In Deadly Shooting Outside Gresham Walmart

GRESHAM, Ore. — The suspect who police say shot and killed a man outside the Gresham Walmart store on Monday night has been arrested.
Police were called to the parking lot on West Powell near 182nd Avenue around 6:15pm. The victim is identified as 38-year-old Dashawn Hudson of Portland.
Detectives identified the suspect and arrested 26-year-old Daniel Hipshman of Portland early Wednesday morning. He’s charged with Murder II and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if the men knew each other.