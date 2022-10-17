Arrest Ends With Man Allegedly Telling Police He Wished He’d Shot Them In The Face

Credit: MGN

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest in Yamhill County Friday night ended with the suspect allegedly saying he had planned to shoot officers in the face.

The incident began at Maud Williamson State Park when Deputies found a car parked after hours.

When questioning the two people inside, it was learned one person was wanted on multiple warrants.

After the man was eventually taken into custody, deputies allegedly found a gun in his waistband.

And while being transported to jail, the man allegedly told deputies he had planned to shoot officers and wished he had gotten into a shootout.