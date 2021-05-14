Army of the Dead

In Brief: A zombie movie about a zombie infestation in Las Vegas that isn’t people staring blankly at slot machines. If zombie movies are your thing, this is a good one.
Somewhere in the future a different kind of zombie gets loose in Las Vegas. Instead of blankly staring at slot machines, these zombies shuffle along and are deadly killers. They’ve wiped out so many humans that the place is walled-off and is now called Lost Vegas.
At one time, Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward was an ace zombie killer. He now flips burgers in a restaurant on the edge of the city. How the mighty have fallen. The why doesn’t matter and it didn’t matter to a bazillionaire who left millions in a vault deep inside a Vegas hotel.
Knowing Ward is the best zombie fighter of them all, and though he’s already collected the insurance on the money, he wants some of it back. The guy offers Ward a big cut of the pie if he’ll put together a team to go in after the loot.
To accomplish the task, the team has to go deep into zombie territory. Since it’s Vegas, doubling down comes into play and a decision by Congress to nuke the place makes going there an even bigger gamble. To collect the payoff, they have to get the job done and get out quickly.
Predictably, things go wrong leading to a nail-biter finish.
Over the last few years moviemakers have evolved zombies from brainless brain eaters to some of them having intelligence. Some zombies have evolved superpowers and can move at very fast speeds. Some do a kind of hibernation. Others are just ordinary old zombies.
That means the cards in the deck are not stacked in favor of Ward’s team. Knowing all that, most horror film fans know where everything is headed and could even write the script.
Co-writer/director Zach Snyder — doing his second zombie flick — surrounds Bautista with formidable-looking co-stars. They battle baddies alive and dead while dashing off perfectly-timed zingers. Some do their duty and die-in-the-order-of-importance-to-the-plot.
Again, and like noted earlier, most zombie fans can pretty much write this script themselves.
That doesn’t mean the movie isn’t fun. Though much longer than need be, Army of the Dead is a blast and is perfectly suited for Bautista’s improving acting skills. Though his size and looks limit the roles he can play, the Uber-charismatic Bautista gets better with every movie.
Zombie movies are fun and — sometimes — relatable. Everywhere these days we see bleary-eyed people in masks shuffling along in a near zombie-like state struggling to get through the pandemic. So unlike other horror movie characters, you can almost buy the concept.
Snyder’s film is better than Dawn of the Dead, his 2004 effort that had people stuck in a mall full of zombies movie, and it is tons better than the D.C. Comics, Justice League, Superman-Batman flicks he did a few years back.
Plunk a buck or two your local box-office slot machine. Army of the Dead is definitely worth a gamble.
Director: Zach Snyder
Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Teho Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Richard Cetrone, Steve Corona
Rated R for graphic horror, gore and violence and mature themes. Dave Bautista and zombies. What’s not to love? Give this one a 4 on the Friday Flicks with Gary o to 5 scale.
Army of the Dead can be seen in several area theaters.
Gary Wolcott has been reviewing movies on radio, television and newspaper since 1990. He believes — and this is an estimate only — that he’s seen something close to 10,000 movies in his lifetime. Gary is a lifelong fan of films and catches a couple of hundred movies a year. He believes movies ought to be seen on the big screen and not on the small screen in your living room or family room. While he loves movies, he also says reviewing film can be a real sacrifice and that he sees many movies so you don’t have to.
He is one of KXL 101.1 FM’s film critics and joined the news staff in 2014. Gary is also the film critic for Tri-Cities, Washington’s Tri-City Herald.