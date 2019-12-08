Armed Robbery Suspect Rams Patrol Car in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A wild chase in Southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon ended with an armed robbery suspect in handcuffs.
Jeremy Cannon, 30, was wanted for robbing the Safeway store at 122nd and Powell on Thursday at gunpoint. Police located his vehicle on Friday and again on Saturday, but terminated both pursuits due to concerns for public safety with speeds over 100 mph.
Officers caught up with Cannon once again at 60th and Woodstock where he rammed a patrol car and disabled it. He kept going until police rammed his car at 57th and Insley.
Cannon is charged with robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, attempted assault and reckless driving.
The officer whose car was hit was treated for minor injuries.