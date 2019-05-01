Armed Robbery Suspect Leads Police On High Speed Chase

Gladstone, Ore. — An armed robbery suspect from Vancouver led police on a high speed chase in two states.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m., Vancouver police began chasing a small red toyota car on I-205 South across the Glenn Jackson Bridge into Oregon.

A KXL caller says they deployed spike strips on the bridge.

According to police scanner traffic, the pursuit reached speeds of up to 95 m.p.h. as it continued south through Portland and into Clackamas County.

Spike strips were again deployed near the Gladstone exit and the suspect came to a stop near Hwy 213 in the left lane.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.