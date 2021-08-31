Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested In Montavilla Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police swarmed the Montavilla neighborhood looking for an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday morning after a victim reported they were carjacked at gunpoint.
The victim tracked down their vehicle to a parking lot at Southeast 92nd and Stark. The driver took off and officers blocked in the vehicle on 92nd Avenue. The suspect then got out and ran into the neighborhood.
Police did a methodical block-by-block search and arrested the suspect several hours later. They were found hiding in a crawlspace under a house at 92nd and Alder. A gun was seized as evidence. The suspect’s identity and charges have not yet been released.
The area from Southeast 92nd Avenue to I-205 between Washington and Taylor Street was cordoned of. Residents were notified using the Community Emergency Notification System to stay inside, lock their doors and windows and call 9-1-1 if they witnessed any suspicious activity.