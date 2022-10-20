Armed Robbery At Vancouver Pot Shop

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Clark County Sheriffs Office need your help identifying three armed robbery suspects. At around 11 o’clock Wednesday night, three masked suspects walked in to the Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver.

One of the suspects, pointed a handgun at employees and demanded property. Afterwards, the group fled on foot.

If you know anything about who these suspects are, please contact Deputy Ryan Preston at [email protected].

More photos of the incident are posted below.