Armed Man Surrenders To Tigard Police After Nearly Seven-hour Standoff

Tigard Police in standoff with armed man Friday night, August 26.

TIGARD, Ore — Tigard Police and members of the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team were involved in a near seven-hour Standoff Friday night. Police responded to a disturbance with a weapon at around 6:10 pm.

Police say, “An armed man threatened a woman in an apartment in the 9500 block of SW Greenburg Road.” The woman, and another witness, safely got out of the apartment on their own.

Police tried contacting the armed man for several hours, including phone calls, text messages and loud hails. The man did not respond to either attempt at communication.

Out of an abundance of caution, residents in the immediate area were given a reverse 911 notification to shelter in place. Southwest Greenburg Road was closed between SW Hall blvd and Locus Street during the incident.

The situation finally came to an end early Saturday morning at 12:46 am, when the armed man was taken into police custody without incident. Tigard Police say no one was hurt and the road reopened at that time.

Tigard Police say they are thankful to all of its partners who helped at the scene or covered other calls while officers were involved with the standoff.