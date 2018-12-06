Armed, Dangerous Suspect On The Run

Portland, Oregon – The hunt is on for a Portland man considered armed, dangerous, and wanted for several domestic violence crimes and a hit and run. Police say about 10:30am Wednesday morning they were called to the 7-11 store at Northeast 60th and Prescott. 27-year-old Gabriel Sandoval was reportedly armed with a bat when kidnapped his girlfriend. About 30 minutes later, the girlfriend called 9-1-1 saying she had been stabbed and some how got away. Police found her and she’s expected to survive. But now they’re trying to find Sandoval. If you know anything call police at 503-823-3333.

