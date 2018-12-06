Armed, Dangerous Suspect On The Run

Portland, Oregon – The hunt is on for a Portland man considered armed, dangerous, and wanted for several domestic violence crimes and a hit and run. Police say about 10:30am Wednesday morning they were called to the 7-11 store at Northeast 60th and Prescott. 27-year-old Gabriel Sandoval was reportedly armed with a bat when kidnapped his girlfriend. About 30 minutes later, the girlfriend called 9-1-1 saying she had been stabbed and some how got away. Police found her and she’s expected to survive. But now they’re trying to find Sandoval. If you know anything call police at 503-823-3333.
Gabriel Sandoval is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, 5’6″ tall, 160 pounds, and short black hair. Sandoval is driving a white 2013 Nissan Altima with Oregon license plate C-A-9-4-8-2-7. Sandoval is believed to be armed with a knife and a baseball bat.
Anyone seeing Sandoval or the vehicle is asked to immediately call 9-1-1. Anyone with non-emergency information about Sandoval’s whereabouts should call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.
This incident began on Wednesday December 5, 2018, at 10:23 a.m. when North Precinct officers responded to the 7-Eleven store at Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott Street on the report that Sandoval was armed with a baseball bat and left the scene with his female adult girlfriend against her will.
At approximately 11:06 a.m., Sandoval’s girlfriend called 9-1-1 from Southeast 82nd Avenue and Rhine Street to request medical attention for a stab wound. Police and medical personnel responded and the victim was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.
Sandoval’s whereabouts are currently unknown and he should be considered armed and dangerous.
