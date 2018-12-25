Armed and Dangerous Downtown Carjacker on the Loose

Portland, OR. Police are trying to find a man who stole a minivan at gunpoint on Christmas Eve afternoon near a busy food cart pod in downtown Portland. Investigators say the victim was a food cart worker who was moving supplies between his minivan and a food cart near Southwest 10th and Washington. Witnesses tell our news partner KGW the carjacking suspect hit and damaged several vehicles as he made his getaway. No one was hurt. The stolen minivan is a purple or maroon 2008 Chrysler Town and Country. Oregon license plate 829 HXP. The carjacker is a white guy in his 20s or 30s with short hair.

Photo courtesy of KGW