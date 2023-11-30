KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Arizona Officials Who Refused To Canvass Election Results Indicted By Grand Jury

November 29, 2023 4:31PM PST
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top prosecutor says officials in a rural county who delayed canvassing the 2022 general election results have been criminally charged.

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday that a grand jury in Maricopa County Superior Court has indicted Cochise County supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby.

They both are charged with conspiracy and interference of an election officer.

In December 2022, Cochise County certified election results only after a judge ruled Crosby and Judd, both Republicans, were breaking the law by refusing to sign off on the vote count by the deadline.

An attorney for Crosby called the indictment “nothing but political partisanship.”

Judd did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

