Are we really low on access to natural resources compared to the past?

On January 29, The Guardian ran a column that sparked an interesting debate on two continents. Jason Hickel from the University of London rejected the generally-accepted estimate of reduction in absolute poverty “from 94 percent in 1820 to only 10 percent today.” Lars speaks with Marian Tupy who is the editor of HumanProgress.org on this debate of today’s use of resources versus the “good old days”. Listen below.

