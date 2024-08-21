Barack and Michelle Obama: what a pair.

Barack shows up at the Democrat convention last night to sing Joe Biden’s praises after politically burying him, six feet under, one month ago today.

The former President has never been a fan of Slo Joe, famously saying “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to F thing up”.

On the other hand, a decade ago, Barry described Kamala Harris as “the best looking Attorney General” in America.

Looks and skin color mean a lot to the Obamas.

Michelle Obama even questioned who’s gonna tell Donald Trump that President, quote, “might just be one of those black jobs”.

Michelle hates this country. During campaign speeches for her husband she called America “just downright mean” and a country guided by fear and filled with “cynics and sloths and complacency.”

Last night, she told the DNC convention her parents always distrusted people “who take more than they need.” This from a woman who lives in a 26 million dollar seaside mansion and whose net worth is measured in the tens of millions.

Barack, for his part, even managed to work in a visual penis joke at Trump’s expense…a real crowd pleaser. Keep it classy Barry.

The Obamas ran Joe Biden’s Presidency the last four years and you should assume they plan to do the same if hapless Kamala wins.

The post Are We Looking At 4 More Years… of Obama appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.