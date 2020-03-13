Are We Headed For A Recession?

      Breaking News
Portland, Or. – The head of Greater Portland Inc says we’re going to have a recession because of the corona virus. Interim CEO Matt Miller tells the Oregonian/Oregonlive “you just can’t have a shock of this magnitude without that impact.” Greater Portland Inc is a regional economic advocacy group. It’s not clear how long the outbreak might last. Peter Hulseman, an economist with PSU  says” when you look at the economy,  you always look at history and we’ve never had a pandemic at this level.”

