Are Universities pushing out American students in favor of international students?
Lars brings on Dan Griswold, Senior Research Fellow and Co-Director of the Program on the American Economy and Globalization at Mercatus Center, and author of “Mad about Trade: Why Main Street America Should Embrace Globalization” to discuss whether or not giving visas to international students to take online classes is necessary. Now that many universities are transitioning primarily to online classes, some believe that it will discourage both American students and international students from attending high education and making loan payments. Listen below for more.
