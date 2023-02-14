Are Traditional Catholics Being Labeled as White Supremacists By The FBI?

Faith is one of the most important things to a lot of people, but just because someone prefers a traditional service, does that make them a “white supremecist”? The FBI seems to think so. According to a new intelligence report from the FBI’s Richmond Division, the agency believes that white supremacy has taken root within a group of Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass. The report, which focuses on racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, highlights the agency’s concern about the threat posed by these so-called Radical-Traditionalist Catholics. The FBI has stated with high confidence that it can counter this threat by recruiting sources within the Catholic Church. For more information, Lars speaks with Tracy Beanz, the Editor of Uncover DC.