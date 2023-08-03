Are the Trump indictments about justice or is it a distraction?

President Donald Trump has been indicted on four counts by a federal grand jury as part of a special counsel’s probe surrounding the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The charges leveled against him include conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. This indictment marks a significant moment in American history, as Trump becomes the first former president to face such serious legal consequences.

The indictment alleges that Trump engaged in a concerted effort to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 election results by spreading baseless lies about election fraud and actively subverting the democratic process. It accuses him of using his influence and position to undermine the will of the people and obstruct the official certification of the election. Furthermore, the indictment asserts that Trump played a role in the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot, which saw a violent mob storming the halls of Congress in an attempt to overturn the election results. For more information, Lars speaks with John Malcolm, who is the Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Found.