Are the real leaders behind BLM Marxists or capitalists?

News reports show that the leaders behind Black Lives Matter has spent millions of donated money on expensive, luxury mansions, so are they really living the “Marxist” lifestyle they have been demanding America adopts? For more information, Lars speaks with Mike Gonzalez, who is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and author of the new book “BLM: the making of a New Marxist Revolution.”
